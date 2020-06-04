All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 7960 Patricia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
7960 Patricia Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:50 PM

7960 Patricia Drive

7960 Patricia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7960 Patricia Drive, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
7966 Patricia Dr is a multi-family home in Denver,features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Welby Montessori School, Global Leadership Academy and Global Primary Academy. The closest grocery stores are 5280 Custom Food Trucks and Carniceria El Tarasco. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Boyer's Coffee Co.. Nearby restaurants include Gordo's Mexican Restaurant, Jay's Grille & Bar and Riccos Burritos. For More information please contact our office. New carpet new paint and new lino.

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) Fees Apply

Contact: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near 80th & Washington

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/13/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7960 Patricia Drive have any available units?
7960 Patricia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7960 Patricia Drive have?
Some of 7960 Patricia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7960 Patricia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7960 Patricia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 Patricia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7960 Patricia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive offer parking?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive have a pool?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive have accessible units?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7960 Patricia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7960 Patricia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College