7960 Patricia Drive

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

7966 Patricia Dr is a multi-family home in Denver,features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Welby Montessori School, Global Leadership Academy and Global Primary Academy. The closest grocery stores are 5280 Custom Food Trucks and Carniceria El Tarasco. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Boyer's Coffee Co.. Nearby restaurants include Gordo's Mexican Restaurant, Jay's Grille & Bar and Riccos Burritos. For More information please contact our office. New carpet new paint and new lino.



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) Fees Apply



Contact: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near 80th & Washington



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/13/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.