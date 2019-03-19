7339 Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a beautifully finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage, 2 reserved parking spots, and RV parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.



Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School and Thornton High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



