Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7339 Race Street

7339 Race St · No Longer Available
Location

7339 Race St, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, a beautifully finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage, 2 reserved parking spots, and RV parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Rotella Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.

Nearby schools include McElwain Elementary School and Thornton High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7339 Race Street have any available units?
7339 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7339 Race Street have?
Some of 7339 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7339 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7339 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 7339 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 7339 Race Street offers parking.
Does 7339 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7339 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Race Street have a pool?
No, 7339 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 7339 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 7339 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7339 Race Street has units with air conditioning.
