1469 Coronado Pkwy N
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1469 Coronado Pkwy N

1469 Coronado Parkway North · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Coronado Parkway North, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Updated 4BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This home boasts a spacious interior with a bonus finished basement, new floors, kitchen, and bathrooms. The large driveway is complimented by the attached 2-car garage, and the large fenced backyard with a private deck is a wonderful added feature. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers including Thornton shopping center, one of the largest. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nFK_7vv8xU&feature=youtu.be
360 Walk Through: https://view.ricohtours.com/d1b753ab-470f-45fd-9421-fecebfc40145/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5404852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have any available units?
1469 Coronado Pkwy N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have?
Some of 1469 Coronado Pkwy N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Coronado Pkwy N currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Coronado Pkwy N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Coronado Pkwy N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N offers parking.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have a pool?
No, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have accessible units?
No, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Coronado Pkwy N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 Coronado Pkwy N does not have units with air conditioning.

