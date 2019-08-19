15230 Florence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful house 3 Beds 3 Baths 3 cars garage 4294 sq ft (2726 sq ft finished + 1568 sq ft unfinished basement) on 1.71 Acres Lot. Formal Living room, formal Dinning room, Study and high ceiling great room open to kitchen with beautiful hardwood floor. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite countertop, kitchen island, & pantry. Master Bedroom with 5 piece master bath. NEW Roof. Close to Groceries store, convenience, malls, hwy 7, E470, I76, restaurant, DIA & more. ONLY Up to Two (2) dog under 40 pounds each will be considered. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.