Todd Creek, CO
15230 Florence St
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

15230 Florence St

15230 Florence Street · No Longer Available
15230 Florence Street, Todd Creek, CO 80602

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful house 3 Beds 3 Baths 3 cars garage 4294 sq ft (2726 sq ft finished + 1568 sq ft unfinished basement) on 1.71 Acres Lot. Formal Living room, formal Dinning room, Study and high ceiling great room open to kitchen with beautiful hardwood floor. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite countertop, kitchen island, & pantry. Master Bedroom with 5 piece master bath. NEW Roof. Close to Groceries store, convenience, malls, hwy 7, E470, I76, restaurant, DIA & more. ONLY Up to Two (2) dog under 40 pounds each will be considered. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 15230 Florence St have any available units?
15230 Florence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Todd Creek, CO.
What amenities does 15230 Florence St have?
Some of 15230 Florence St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15230 Florence St currently offering any rent specials?
15230 Florence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15230 Florence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15230 Florence St is pet friendly.
Does 15230 Florence St offer parking?
Yes, 15230 Florence St does offer parking.
Does 15230 Florence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15230 Florence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15230 Florence St have a pool?
No, 15230 Florence St does not have a pool.
Does 15230 Florence St have accessible units?
No, 15230 Florence St does not have accessible units.
Does 15230 Florence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15230 Florence St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15230 Florence St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15230 Florence St has units with air conditioning.
