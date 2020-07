Amenities

Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all. Find in your new apartment solid wood doors, beautiful open shelving to proudly display elegant dishware, maple cabinets and granite countertops, as well as a washer and dryer included. Other amazing features include mountain views, walk-in closets, stainless-steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and a private patio or balcony to take in the full breadth of Colorado living. Just steps away and available to all residents are our thoughtful community amenities, which feature a pet wash station, dog park with hydration station for your furry friend, resort-style swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Settle in, stay a while, Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes welcomes you home.