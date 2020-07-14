Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill media room package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed dog park parking garage hot tub pet friendly

Red Hawk Ranch Apartments located in Thornton, CO, where quality and comfort combine to create the best in apartment home living. Conveniently located, Red Hawk Ranch is just minutes from Interlocken, downtown, and Denver International Airport. We are close to major shopping and entertainment centers – close enough to walk! And our close proximity to I-25 ensures that you're never far from the finest dining and recreational activities that the Denver metro area has to offer!



Living at Red Hawk Ranch



Here’s where you can see firsthand why Red Hawk Ranch is a place people love to live. At Berkshire, our focus is providing residents with everything that makes apartment living great. This includes a beautiful apartment home, an attentive and supportive staff, and all the amenities of your community.



Impeccable Features



Our elegant one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature upscale comforts like 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, as well as an in-home washer and dryer.



