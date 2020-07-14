All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Red Hawk Ranch

12150 Washington Center Pkwy · (833) 768-7082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO 80241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-307 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 08-306 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 11-207 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-208 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 09-205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 15-304 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Red Hawk Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Red Hawk Ranch Apartments located in Thornton, CO, where quality and comfort combine to create the best in apartment home living. Conveniently located, Red Hawk Ranch is just minutes from Interlocken, downtown, and Denver International Airport. We are close to major shopping and entertainment centers – close enough to walk! And our close proximity to I-25 ensures that you're never far from the finest dining and recreational activities that the Denver metro area has to offer!

Living at Red Hawk Ranch

Here’s where you can see firsthand why Red Hawk Ranch is a place people love to live. At Berkshire, our focus is providing residents with everything that makes apartment living great. This includes a beautiful apartment home, an attentive and supportive staff, and all the amenities of your community.

Impeccable Features

Our elegant one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature upscale comforts like 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, as well as an in-home washer and dryer.

G

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (Sure Deposit), or 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $325 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $95/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Red Hawk Ranch have any available units?
Red Hawk Ranch has 29 units available starting at $1,313 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Red Hawk Ranch have?
Some of Red Hawk Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red Hawk Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Red Hawk Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red Hawk Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Red Hawk Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch offers parking.
Does Red Hawk Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Red Hawk Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch has a pool.
Does Red Hawk Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch has accessible units.
Does Red Hawk Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Red Hawk Ranch has units with dishwashers.

