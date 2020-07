Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the heart of Thornton, Covington Ridge offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes designed with you in mind! Find amazing features such as gas fireplaces, walk-in closets, washer and dryer included, and white appliances in each apartment. Partaking in amenities has never been easier with a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, and clubhouse steps away from your home! Conveniently located, Covington Ridge provides a suburban feel while being a short distance from downtown Denver and several opportunities for more local shopping and entertainment.