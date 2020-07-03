Amenities

9775 Lane Street - Property Id: 164779



Quiet and comfortable townhome with attached 1 car garage. Access to property from garage. 2 large bedrooms 1 full and 1/2 bath. kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Cable installed and water and trash is included in rent. No shoveling.

No Pets Allowed



