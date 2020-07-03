All apartments in Thornton
9775 Lane Street

9775 Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

9775 Lane Street, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
9775 Lane Street - Property Id: 164779

Quiet and comfortable townhome with attached 1 car garage. Access to property from garage. 2 large bedrooms 1 full and 1/2 bath. kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Cable installed and water and trash is included in rent. No shoveling.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164779p
Property Id 164779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5326765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9775 Lane Street have any available units?
9775 Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9775 Lane Street have?
Some of 9775 Lane Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9775 Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
9775 Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9775 Lane Street pet-friendly?
No, 9775 Lane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9775 Lane Street offer parking?
Yes, 9775 Lane Street offers parking.
Does 9775 Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9775 Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9775 Lane Street have a pool?
No, 9775 Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 9775 Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 9775 Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9775 Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9775 Lane Street has units with dishwashers.

