9341 Hoffman Way - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Rent Price: $725



Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house.



1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan. The home is approximately 2,400 square ft and has 2 completely furnished living spaces (upstairs and downstairs), including television, laundry, and fully stocked kitchen. Huge backyard with outdoor patio. Laundry located on lower level. Plenty of parking available on quiet street, carport, or driveway.



-All utilities included!!! (gas, electric, water/sewer, tv, internet)

-No Smoking

-No Pets