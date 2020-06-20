All apartments in Thornton
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

9341 Hoffman Way - 2

9341 Hoffman Way · (303) 459-2444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Rent Price: $725

Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house.

1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan. The home is approximately 2,400 square ft and has 2 completely furnished living spaces (upstairs and downstairs), including television, laundry, and fully stocked kitchen. Huge backyard with outdoor patio. Laundry located on lower level. Plenty of parking available on quiet street, carport, or driveway.

-All utilities included!!! (gas, electric, water/sewer, tv, internet)
-No Smoking
-No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have any available units?
9341 Hoffman Way - 2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have?
Some of 9341 Hoffman Way - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9341 Hoffman Way - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 does offer parking.
Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have a pool?
No, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have accessible units?
No, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 Hoffman Way - 2 has units with dishwashers.
