Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9269 Welby Road Ter
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM
9269 Welby Road Ter
9269 Welby Road Terrace
·
Location
9269 Welby Road Terrace, Thornton, CO 80229
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This very nice town home is available June 1st. House has three bedrooms 1.5 baths, Central Air, and a one car garage. Located close to shopping, dining, schools and highway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter have any available units?
9269 Welby Road Ter doesn't have any available units at this time.
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Thornton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9269 Welby Road Ter have?
Some of 9269 Welby Road Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9269 Welby Road Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9269 Welby Road Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9269 Welby Road Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9269 Welby Road Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9269 Welby Road Ter offers parking.
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9269 Welby Road Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter have a pool?
No, 9269 Welby Road Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter have accessible units?
No, 9269 Welby Road Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9269 Welby Road Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9269 Welby Road Ter has units with dishwashers.
