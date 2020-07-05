9121 Cedar Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0346f20fd ----

Bright and charming, completely remodeled 3 bedroom home in Thornton in a quiet neighborhood and comes with amazing upgraded features. Beautiful, highly upgraded, solid oak hardwood floors throughout kitchen and main living areas, newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gorgeous brick wood burning fireplace, great sized family room, en-suite master bedroom with a private walkout to the backyard.

Fenced in backyard with great space to play and entertain with covered outdoor patio.

Extra outdoor storage plus covered parking and off-street parking.

Come take a look at this fantastic rental opportunity today!