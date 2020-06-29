8868 Lipan Street

Amenities

Coming Soon! Large 4 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Walking Distance to Water World!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is the perfect home for you! Located at 8866 Lipan St, Thornton, CO 80260. With I-25 just minutes away you can be downtown in no time at all. The ample room makes this home perfect for hosting friends and family. During the summers you'll be able to enjoy the fenced in backyard for BBQ's and grill-outs. Carstens Park, Camenish Park, Bell Roth Park, and Water World are just a few blocks to the West. Grab the dog or the kids for a fun night after work!



Featuring:

-Large Kitchen

-New Plank floors upstairs

-2 Bathrooms

-Fresh Paint throughout

-Off street parking

-Big Fenced in yard

-Storage shed

-4 Bedrooms

-Just minutes away from I-25 and The Orchard Town Center you'll never have to venture far! The Orchard has EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, Lifetime Fitness, and much more.



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $45

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1695

Rent = $1695

Water, Sewer, Trash= $50



