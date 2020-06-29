All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

8868 Lipan Street

8868 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

8868 Lipan Street, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
gym
bbq/grill
Property Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Coming Soon! Large 4 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Walking Distance to Water World!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is the perfect home for you! Located at 8866 Lipan St, Thornton, CO 80260. With I-25 just minutes away you can be downtown in no time at all. The ample room makes this home perfect for hosting friends and family. During the summers you'll be able to enjoy the fenced in backyard for BBQ's and grill-outs. Carstens Park, Camenish Park, Bell Roth Park, and Water World are just a few blocks to the West. Grab the dog or the kids for a fun night after work!

Featuring:
-Large Kitchen
-New Plank floors upstairs
-2 Bathrooms
-Fresh Paint throughout
-Off street parking
-Big Fenced in yard
-Storage shed
-4 Bedrooms
-Just minutes away from I-25 and The Orchard Town Center you'll never have to venture far! The Orchard has EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, Lifetime Fitness, and much more.

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $45
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1695
Rent = $1695
Water, Sewer, Trash= $50

(RLNE5517981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8868 Lipan Street have any available units?
8868 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8868 Lipan Street have?
Some of 8868 Lipan Street's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8868 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8868 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8868 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8868 Lipan Street is pet friendly.
Does 8868 Lipan Street offer parking?
Yes, 8868 Lipan Street offers parking.
Does 8868 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8868 Lipan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8868 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 8868 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8868 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 8868 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8868 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8868 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
