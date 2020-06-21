All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

8701 Huron Street #9-207

8701 Huron Street · (303) 839-1201
Location

8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8701 Huron Street #9-207 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
AVAILABLE! 1BR, Top Floor Thornton Condo, Balcony, Fireplace, 88th to I25 Access! - EDGE Properties, Inc. is pleased to offer a unique top floor 1BR condo home for immediate occupancy!

Tucked away from the bustle of traffic, our condo is minutes from I25 at 88th and Huron. The location lends itself to a small household 'on the go' with errands, ski trips or 'quiet time' enjoying an evening on the private balcony.

Step inside and you will be charmed by the vaulted ceilings, wood floors and wonderful fireplace. The openness of the floor-plan is complimented by the natural light from the skylights and subdued custom colors.

Rounding out the interior comfort and ease are the stackable washer/dryer, well appointed kitchen and, of course, the central cooling & heating system.

The grounds of the complex are well maintained with a pleasant mix of hills, abundant green space and mature trees. An environment to simply - enjoy...

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

To self view this property, please go to www.Rently.com. or call/text 888-883-1193

You can also call today (303.839.1201 x 105) for details or visit us at www.experiencedge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

Sorry, no dogs.

EMD 2020-0602

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2038867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have any available units?
8701 Huron Street #9-207 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have?
Some of 8701 Huron Street #9-207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Huron Street #9-207 currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Huron Street #9-207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Huron Street #9-207 pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 offer parking?
No, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 does not offer parking.
Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have a pool?
No, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have accessible units?
No, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Huron Street #9-207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Huron Street #9-207 does not have units with dishwashers.
