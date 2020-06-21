8701 Huron Street #9-207

Amenities

AVAILABLE! 1BR, Top Floor Thornton Condo, Balcony, Fireplace, 88th to I25 Access! - EDGE Properties, Inc. is pleased to offer a unique top floor 1BR condo home for immediate occupancy!



Tucked away from the bustle of traffic, our condo is minutes from I25 at 88th and Huron. The location lends itself to a small household 'on the go' with errands, ski trips or 'quiet time' enjoying an evening on the private balcony.



Step inside and you will be charmed by the vaulted ceilings, wood floors and wonderful fireplace. The openness of the floor-plan is complimented by the natural light from the skylights and subdued custom colors.



Rounding out the interior comfort and ease are the stackable washer/dryer, well appointed kitchen and, of course, the central cooling & heating system.



The grounds of the complex are well maintained with a pleasant mix of hills, abundant green space and mature trees. An environment to simply - enjoy...



Sorry, no dogs.



