All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 747 West 96th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
747 West 96th Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

747 West 96th Avenue

747 West 96th Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1582818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

747 West 96th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3, Apt #12 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Located in heart of Thornton, this 3 bed 1 bath is ready for immediate move in. With a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is clean, affordable, and the perfect fit for everyone. Unit overlooks a grassy courtyard and comes with pool access.

Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash, and Heat!!!!!

With several RTD options, this home is conveniently located near I-25, Thornton Pkwy, and 104th ave. Croke Lake is also within easy walking distance. Comes equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups or on site laundry.

Elementary: North Mor Elelmentary
Middle: Northglenn Middle
High: Northglenn High

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

Direct Leasing Line: 720-458-0227

Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 . To enjoy a private showing call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/529372 to register

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 West 96th Avenue have any available units?
747 West 96th Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 West 96th Avenue have?
Some of 747 West 96th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 West 96th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 West 96th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 West 96th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 747 West 96th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 747 West 96th Avenue offer parking?
No, 747 West 96th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 747 West 96th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 West 96th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 West 96th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 747 West 96th Avenue has a pool.
Does 747 West 96th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 West 96th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 West 96th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 West 96th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 747 West 96th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity