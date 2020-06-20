747 West 96th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated pool courtyard

Located in heart of Thornton, this 3 bed 1 bath is ready for immediate move in. With a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is clean, affordable, and the perfect fit for everyone. Unit overlooks a grassy courtyard and comes with pool access.



Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash, and Heat!!!!!



With several RTD options, this home is conveniently located near I-25, Thornton Pkwy, and 104th ave. Croke Lake is also within easy walking distance. Comes equipped with washer and dryer hook-ups or on site laundry.



Elementary: North Mor Elelmentary

Middle: Northglenn Middle

High: Northglenn High



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

