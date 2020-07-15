7205 E 131st Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

'Wow' is the feeling you get when you walk up to this home. You will find a lovely covered porch as you enter the home. You then are greeted with a good sized family room and formal dining room. The third bedroom is just to the right of the entrance and can be used as a bedroom or is the perfect space for a home office. The main living room is connected to the kitchen and an eat-in dining room. A gas fireplace and built in shelving is also in the living room. The kitchen is large and includes a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, double over and a gas stove. Vaulted ceilings are in the master bedroom as well as a 5 piece en-suite and a huge walk-in closet. The unfinished basement is gigantic! This home also includes a spacious backyard, two car attached garage and washer/dryer hook ups. Reach out today for more information. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990