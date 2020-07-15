7205 E 131st Plaza

Amenities
'Wow' is the feeling you get when you walk up to this home. You will find a lovely covered porch as you enter the home. You then are greeted with a good sized family room and formal dining room. The third bedroom is just to the right of the entrance and can be used as a bedroom or is the perfect space for a home office. The main living room is connected to the kitchen and an eat-in dining room. A gas fireplace and built in shelving is also in the living room. The kitchen is large and includes a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, double over and a gas stove. Vaulted ceilings are in the master bedroom as well as a 5 piece en-suite and a huge walk-in closet. The unfinished basement is gigantic! This home also includes a spacious backyard, two car attached garage and washer/dryer hook ups. Reach out today for more information. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990