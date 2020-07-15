All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 7205 E 131st Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
7205 E 131st Plaza
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:51 PM

7205 E 131st Plaza

7205 East 131st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7205 East 131st Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
'Wow' is the feeling you get when you walk up to this home. You will find a lovely covered porch as you enter the home. You then are greeted with a good sized family room and formal dining room. The third bedroom is just to the right of the entrance and can be used as a bedroom or is the perfect space for a home office. The main living room is connected to the kitchen and an eat-in dining room. A gas fireplace and built in shelving is also in the living room. The kitchen is large and includes a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, double over and a gas stove. Vaulted ceilings are in the master bedroom as well as a 5 piece en-suite and a huge walk-in closet. The unfinished basement is gigantic! This home also includes a spacious backyard, two car attached garage and washer/dryer hook ups. Reach out today for more information. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 E 131st Plaza have any available units?
7205 E 131st Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 E 131st Plaza have?
Some of 7205 E 131st Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 E 131st Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
7205 E 131st Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 E 131st Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 E 131st Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 7205 E 131st Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 7205 E 131st Plaza offers parking.
Does 7205 E 131st Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 E 131st Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 E 131st Plaza have a pool?
No, 7205 E 131st Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 7205 E 131st Plaza have accessible units?
No, 7205 E 131st Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 E 131st Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 E 131st Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College