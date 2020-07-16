Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage hot tub

60 Blue Heron Dr Available 08/01/20 Executive home in Lake Avery Estates - This home has everything to offer, located in the coveted Lake Avery Estates neighborhood, with community lakes. Gourmet kitchen features Leathered Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook-top, and huge walk-in pantry. Harwood floors partially on the main level. Large luxurious master suite with 5 piece bath, jetted tub and oversized walk in closet. Basement is finished and offers an additional bedroom plus a full bath with a full steam shower. Basement offers a full wet bar, great for entertaining. The outdoor space has a hot tub, heaters and a gas line so there is now worries of running out of propane. Fire pit with bench seating. Attached 3 car garage, plus and additional 35x32 detached garage with 220v electrical. Washer and Dryer included in large Laundry Area. There is a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Light rail coming soon just blocks away from the property. Welcome home to your Private Lake Community.



(RLNE4056738)