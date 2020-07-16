Amenities
60 Blue Heron Dr Available 08/01/20 Executive home in Lake Avery Estates - This home has everything to offer, located in the coveted Lake Avery Estates neighborhood, with community lakes. Gourmet kitchen features Leathered Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook-top, and huge walk-in pantry. Harwood floors partially on the main level. Large luxurious master suite with 5 piece bath, jetted tub and oversized walk in closet. Basement is finished and offers an additional bedroom plus a full bath with a full steam shower. Basement offers a full wet bar, great for entertaining. The outdoor space has a hot tub, heaters and a gas line so there is now worries of running out of propane. Fire pit with bench seating. Attached 3 car garage, plus and additional 35x32 detached garage with 220v electrical. Washer and Dryer included in large Laundry Area. There is a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Light rail coming soon just blocks away from the property. Welcome home to your Private Lake Community.
