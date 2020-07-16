All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 60 Blue Heron Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
60 Blue Heron Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

60 Blue Heron Dr

60 Blue Heron Drive · (303) 466-6340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

60 Blue Heron Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 60 Blue Heron Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$4,695

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
60 Blue Heron Dr Available 08/01/20 Executive home in Lake Avery Estates - This home has everything to offer, located in the coveted Lake Avery Estates neighborhood, with community lakes. Gourmet kitchen features Leathered Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook-top, and huge walk-in pantry. Harwood floors partially on the main level. Large luxurious master suite with 5 piece bath, jetted tub and oversized walk in closet. Basement is finished and offers an additional bedroom plus a full bath with a full steam shower. Basement offers a full wet bar, great for entertaining. The outdoor space has a hot tub, heaters and a gas line so there is now worries of running out of propane. Fire pit with bench seating. Attached 3 car garage, plus and additional 35x32 detached garage with 220v electrical. Washer and Dryer included in large Laundry Area. There is a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Light rail coming soon just blocks away from the property. Welcome home to your Private Lake Community.

(RLNE4056738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Blue Heron Dr have any available units?
60 Blue Heron Dr has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Blue Heron Dr have?
Some of 60 Blue Heron Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Blue Heron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
60 Blue Heron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Blue Heron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Blue Heron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 60 Blue Heron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 60 Blue Heron Dr offers parking.
Does 60 Blue Heron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Blue Heron Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Blue Heron Dr have a pool?
No, 60 Blue Heron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 60 Blue Heron Dr have accessible units?
No, 60 Blue Heron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Blue Heron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Blue Heron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 60 Blue Heron Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity