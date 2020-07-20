5463 E 125th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Home at Bramming Farm in Thornton - - This home boasts 3 bedrooms, a loft and a main floor office! There is also an unfinished basement with over 1000 sq ft of space for storage.



The second floor has a large master suite with an en-suite bathroom. Two more bedrooms with another a full bathroom and a loft area perfect for the kids to play. Laundry is also located upstairs.



The main floor has a two story vaulted entry with an office off to the side. In the back of the house is a family room, dining area and kitchen all open as one big room. Granite counters and stainless appliances and a large pantry finish out the area.



New carpet throughout!



(RLNE2375610)