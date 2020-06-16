All apartments in Thornton
4687 East 134th Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:51 PM

4687 East 134th Avenue

4687 East 134th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4687 East 134th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Thornton! This spacious home features an updated and welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4687 East 134th Avenue have any available units?
4687 East 134th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4687 East 134th Avenue have?
Some of 4687 East 134th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4687 East 134th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4687 East 134th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4687 East 134th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4687 East 134th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4687 East 134th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4687 East 134th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4687 East 134th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4687 East 134th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4687 East 134th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4687 East 134th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4687 East 134th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4687 East 134th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4687 East 134th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4687 East 134th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

