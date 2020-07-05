4355 E. 122nd Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Thornton! - Recently partially remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home located in the city of Thornton. Large fenced backyard, New paint, new flooring, new deck! Located near King Soopers and tons of shopping and restaurants nearby.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,000

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



(RLNE5700383)