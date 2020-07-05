All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4355 E. 122nd Ave.

4355 East 122nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4355 East 122nd Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Thornton! - Recently partially remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home located in the city of Thornton. Large fenced backyard, New paint, new flooring, new deck! Located near King Soopers and tons of shopping and restaurants nearby.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,000
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: 2-Car Attached Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5700383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have any available units?
4355 E. 122nd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have?
Some of 4355 E. 122nd Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 E. 122nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4355 E. 122nd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 E. 122nd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. offers parking.
Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have a pool?
No, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 E. 122nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 E. 122nd Ave. has units with dishwashers.

