Thornton, CO
3841 E 117th Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3841 E 117th Ave

3841 East 117th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3841 East 117th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and very spacious house near Woodglen Park! - This beautiful house will be updated with new paint and carpet. It has a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The 3 bedrooms are in the main level and the other 2 bedrooms are in the partially finished basement, non-conforming. There's a two-car attached garage and a giant fenced backyard. This house is situated in a quiet block, nice neighborhood. Super close to shopping and transportation including the new rail line.

The house will be available by mid February. We can make this house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is $2160 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2085 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2160) plus 1st month's rent ($2085) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, send a tour request and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone cant provide a reference from a title company they cant prove to you they own the house-dont give them money! Check us, dont believe our word, its okay we want you to verify its legitimate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5516826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 E 117th Ave have any available units?
3841 E 117th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 E 117th Ave have?
Some of 3841 E 117th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 E 117th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3841 E 117th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 E 117th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 E 117th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3841 E 117th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3841 E 117th Ave offers parking.
Does 3841 E 117th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 E 117th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 E 117th Ave have a pool?
No, 3841 E 117th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3841 E 117th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3841 E 117th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 E 117th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 E 117th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

