Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3839 East 133rd Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

3839 East 133rd Circle

3839 East 133rd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3839 East 133rd Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have any available units?
3839 East 133rd Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 3839 East 133rd Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3839 East 133rd Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 East 133rd Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3839 East 133rd Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle offer parking?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have a pool?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have accessible units?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 East 133rd Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 East 133rd Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
