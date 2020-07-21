Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse

3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 Available 09/01/19 2 Bedrm, 2 Bath, Penthouse w/1 Car Garage - This two bedroom, two bath penthouse condo features an open floorplan in the living, dining and kitchen area with a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Sliding glass doors to the balcony deck provide an area for peaceful, outdoor enjoyment. All appliances including the stackable washer and dryer are included. Access to the community clubhouse, exercise room and swimming pool, water and sewer charges are included. This property is available immediately and is professionally managed by Real Estate Advantage, LLC.



(RLNE4155546)