Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308

3271 East 103rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3271 East 103rd Place, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 Available 09/01/19 2 Bedrm, 2 Bath, Penthouse w/1 Car Garage - This two bedroom, two bath penthouse condo features an open floorplan in the living, dining and kitchen area with a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Sliding glass doors to the balcony deck provide an area for peaceful, outdoor enjoyment. All appliances including the stackable washer and dryer are included. Access to the community clubhouse, exercise room and swimming pool, water and sewer charges are included. This property is available immediately and is professionally managed by Real Estate Advantage, LLC.

(RLNE4155546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have any available units?
3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have?
Some of 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 currently offering any rent specials?
3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 pet-friendly?
No, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 offer parking?
Yes, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 offers parking.
Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have a pool?
Yes, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 has a pool.
Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have accessible units?
No, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 does not have accessible units.
Does 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3271 E. 103rd Place, #1308 does not have units with dishwashers.
