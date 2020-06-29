All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3251 East 103rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3251 East 103rd Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:36 PM

3251 East 103rd Place

3251 East 103rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Quimby
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3251 East 103rd Place, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 906 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, brand new washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, lots of natural light, and an open floor plan. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the balcony, or enjoy access to the community club house, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Stonehocker Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Thornton Elementary School, International School at Thornton Middle, and Thornton High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 East 103rd Place have any available units?
3251 East 103rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 East 103rd Place have?
Some of 3251 East 103rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 East 103rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3251 East 103rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 East 103rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 3251 East 103rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 3251 East 103rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 3251 East 103rd Place offers parking.
Does 3251 East 103rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 East 103rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 East 103rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 3251 East 103rd Place has a pool.
Does 3251 East 103rd Place have accessible units?
No, 3251 East 103rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 East 103rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 East 103rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College