3251 East 103rd Place

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 906 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, brand new washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, lots of natural light, and an open floor plan. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the balcony, or enjoy access to the community club house, pool, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Stonehocker Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Thornton Elementary School, International School at Thornton Middle, and Thornton High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



