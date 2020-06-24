All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3155 East 104th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3155 East 104th Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

3155 East 104th Avenue

3155 East 104th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3155 East 104th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1522349.

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 1,753 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Thornton Community Center, Safeway, King Soopers, Denver Premium Outlets, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Leroy Drive Elementary School, Northglenn Middle School, and Thornton High School.

Small to medium dogs and cats are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1522349.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 East 104th Avenue have any available units?
3155 East 104th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 East 104th Avenue have?
Some of 3155 East 104th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 East 104th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3155 East 104th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 East 104th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 East 104th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3155 East 104th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3155 East 104th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3155 East 104th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 East 104th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 East 104th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3155 East 104th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3155 East 104th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3155 East 104th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 East 104th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3155 East 104th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College