3155 East 104th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1522349.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Thornton will welcome you with 1,753 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Thornton Community Center, Safeway, King Soopers, Denver Premium Outlets, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Leroy Drive Elementary School, Northglenn Middle School, and Thornton High School.



Small to medium dogs and cats are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1522349.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.