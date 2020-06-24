2640 E. 123rd Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Thornton! - This remodeled ranch has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and an outstanding fenced backyard. Great location. Quiet neighborhood. Near light rail. Near the lake and trails. No HOA. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your private showing today.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,300

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $$2,300

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2-car attached garage

PETS: Dogs only. Must be under 35 lbs. 2 years or older. Restrictions Apply. Additional Fees Apply.

UTILITIES: Tenant Pays Utilities



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no housing assistance or Section 8, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



