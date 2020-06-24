All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 2640 E. 123rd Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
2640 E. 123rd Ave.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2640 E. 123rd Ave.

2640 East 123rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2640 East 123rd Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Thornton! - This remodeled ranch has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and an outstanding fenced backyard. Great location. Quiet neighborhood. Near light rail. Near the lake and trails. No HOA. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your private showing today.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,300
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $$2,300
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car attached garage
PETS: Dogs only. Must be under 35 lbs. 2 years or older. Restrictions Apply. Additional Fees Apply.
UTILITIES: Tenant Pays Utilities

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no housing assistance or Section 8, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4715098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have any available units?
2640 E. 123rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have?
Some of 2640 E. 123rd Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 E. 123rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2640 E. 123rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 E. 123rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 E. 123rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 E. 123rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College