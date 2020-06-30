All apartments in Thornton
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

2411 East 127th Drive

Location

2411 East 127th Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Eastlake Shores will welcome you with 1,406 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and East Lake Shores Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, Orchard Shopping Center, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Stellar Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 East 127th Drive have any available units?
2411 East 127th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 East 127th Drive have?
Some of 2411 East 127th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 East 127th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2411 East 127th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 East 127th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2411 East 127th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 2411 East 127th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2411 East 127th Drive offers parking.
Does 2411 East 127th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 East 127th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 East 127th Drive have a pool?
No, 2411 East 127th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2411 East 127th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2411 East 127th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 East 127th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 East 127th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
