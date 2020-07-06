Rent Calculator
2405 E 147TH AVE
2405 E 147TH AVE
2405 East 147th Avenue
·
Location
2405 East 147th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80602
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Haven at York Street - Property Id: 191881
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191881
Property Id 191881
(RLNE5471903)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE have any available units?
2405 E 147TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thornton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2405 E 147TH AVE have?
Some of 2405 E 147TH AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2405 E 147TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2405 E 147TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 E 147TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 E 147TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE offer parking?
No, 2405 E 147TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 E 147TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2405 E 147TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2405 E 147TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 E 147TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 E 147TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
