2277 E 103rd Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Great Location! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Yorkshire townhome with one car garage on cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, freshly painted, hardwood floors, newer carpet, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Private fenced in backyard with patio. Located close to 104th Ave, I25, Colorado Blvd and easy access to Downtown, DIA, Northglenn and Boulder. FABULOUS RENTAL THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG! Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990