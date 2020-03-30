All apartments in Thornton
2100 West 100th Avenue, #510
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

2100 West 100th Avenue, #510

2100 W 100th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2100 W 100th Ave, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $450 House payment until July!! - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!

Price:$56,500, 1,024 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Friendly Village of the Rockies Manufactured Home Community in Thornton, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,520 (lot rent $779/mo and home payment $740/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $59k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~$5,540 and includes the park first month lot rent, park security deposit, purchase option deposit and home security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE3475169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have any available units?
2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have?
Some of 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 offer parking?
No, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 does not offer parking.
Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 has a pool.
Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have accessible units?
No, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 West 100th Avenue, #510 does not have units with dishwashers.
