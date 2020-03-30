2100 West 100th Avenue, #510

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $450 House payment until July!! - Lease With Purchase Option. Your start to becoming a Home Owner!!



Price:$56,500, 1,024 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths

Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Friendly Village of the Rockies Manufactured Home Community in Thornton, CO.



Estimated total monthly payment is $1,520 (lot rent $779/mo and home payment $740/mo) - utilities are NOT included.



This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.



550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $59k per year are required to qualify for the home.



Cash required at close is ~$5,540 and includes the park first month lot rent, park security deposit, purchase option deposit and home security deposit.



ITIN's are always welcome!



For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.



