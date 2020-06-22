All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1922 East 164th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1922 East 164th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 East 164th Place

1922 East 164th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1922 East 164th Place, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home that backs to open space!! Gorgeous master suite with two additional spacious bedrooms. Two car attached garage. Open kitchen and large living area! Schedule your tour today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 East 164th Place have any available units?
1922 East 164th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 1922 East 164th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1922 East 164th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 East 164th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 East 164th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1922 East 164th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1922 East 164th Place does offer parking.
Does 1922 East 164th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 East 164th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 East 164th Place have a pool?
No, 1922 East 164th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1922 East 164th Place have accessible units?
No, 1922 East 164th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 East 164th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 East 164th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 East 164th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 East 164th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College