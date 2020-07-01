All apartments in Thornton
16496 Lafayette St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

16496 Lafayette St

16496 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

16496 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and sunny open floor plan with a formal dining room, huge formal living room AND a cozy family room with a fireplace and easy access to the backyard. This house includes a main floor laundry room and powder room for your convenience. Upstairs there are three big bedrooms - the master boasts a 5-piece en-suite bath and a walk-in closet. There is also a bonus loft space upstairs for an office or playroom. Located in the 5 Star Adams 12 school district, this gorgeous home is walking distance to the North Creek Farms Park, and close to restaurants, Home Depot, and easy access to I-25. Call today to get information about making application 303-241-5343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16496 Lafayette St have any available units?
16496 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16496 Lafayette St have?
Some of 16496 Lafayette St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16496 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
16496 Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16496 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
No, 16496 Lafayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 16496 Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 16496 Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 16496 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16496 Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16496 Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 16496 Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 16496 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 16496 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 16496 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16496 Lafayette St has units with dishwashers.

