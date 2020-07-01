16496 Lafayette St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and sunny open floor plan with a formal dining room, huge formal living room AND a cozy family room with a fireplace and easy access to the backyard. This house includes a main floor laundry room and powder room for your convenience. Upstairs there are three big bedrooms - the master boasts a 5-piece en-suite bath and a walk-in closet. There is also a bonus loft space upstairs for an office or playroom. Located in the 5 Star Adams 12 school district, this gorgeous home is walking distance to the North Creek Farms Park, and close to restaurants, Home Depot, and easy access to I-25. Call today to get information about making application 303-241-5343