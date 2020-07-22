All apartments in Thornton
Last updated January 20 2020

14065 Ivanhoe Ct

14065 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

14065 Ivanhoe Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Brand new build, you will be the first occupants. Central vacuum, speakers throughout home, WiFi throughout home, fireplace, two car garage, unfinished basement, basketball courts, fire pit, multi-purpose fields, pool, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have any available units?
14065 Ivanhoe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have?
Some of 14065 Ivanhoe Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14065 Ivanhoe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14065 Ivanhoe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14065 Ivanhoe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct offers parking.
Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have a pool?
Yes, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct has a pool.
Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have accessible units?
No, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14065 Ivanhoe Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14065 Ivanhoe Ct has units with dishwashers.
