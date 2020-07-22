14065 Ivanhoe Ct

Brand new build, you will be the first occupants. Central vacuum, speakers throughout home, WiFi throughout home, fireplace, two car garage, unfinished basement, basketball courts, fire pit, multi-purpose fields, pool, and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
