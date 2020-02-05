All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13751 Detroit St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13751 Detroit St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

13751 Detroit St

13751 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13751 Detroit Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning home backs to open space w/ walking trails and majestic mountain views. Great floorplan features gourmet kitchen w/ large center island, SS appliances, dbl ovens, cooktop, beautiful wood floors, and breakfast nook. Huge master suite w/ private 5 piece bath. Large secondary bedrooms all attached to a bathroom. Main floor study, formal living rm, formal dining rm, family rm w/ fireplace, and finished basement. Professional landscaped yard w/ mature trees concrete patio.
High rated schools like Stargate, Shopping Mall within 2 miles.
I am doing showing tomorrow afternoon and Sunday Afternoon

(RLNE3192453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13751 Detroit St have any available units?
13751 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13751 Detroit St have?
Some of 13751 Detroit St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13751 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
13751 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13751 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13751 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 13751 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 13751 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 13751 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13751 Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13751 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 13751 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 13751 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 13751 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 13751 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13751 Detroit St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College