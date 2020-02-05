13751 Detroit St

Amenities
Stunning home backs to open space w/ walking trails and majestic mountain views. Great floorplan features gourmet kitchen w/ large center island, SS appliances, dbl ovens, cooktop, beautiful wood floors, and breakfast nook. Huge master suite w/ private 5 piece bath. Large secondary bedrooms all attached to a bathroom. Main floor study, formal living rm, formal dining rm, family rm w/ fireplace, and finished basement. Professional landscaped yard w/ mature trees concrete patio.
High rated schools like Stargate, Shopping Mall within 2 miles.
(RLNE3192453)