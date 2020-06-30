All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 9 2020

13688 Krameria Street

13688 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

13688 Krameria Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,580 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Northbrook Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Orchard Town Center, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Rocky Top Middle School, and Horizon High School.

1 dog up to 40 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13688 Krameria Street have any available units?
13688 Krameria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13688 Krameria Street have?
Some of 13688 Krameria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13688 Krameria Street currently offering any rent specials?
13688 Krameria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13688 Krameria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13688 Krameria Street is pet friendly.
Does 13688 Krameria Street offer parking?
Yes, 13688 Krameria Street offers parking.
Does 13688 Krameria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13688 Krameria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13688 Krameria Street have a pool?
No, 13688 Krameria Street does not have a pool.
Does 13688 Krameria Street have accessible units?
No, 13688 Krameria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13688 Krameria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13688 Krameria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

