13688 Krameria Street

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,580 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Northbrook Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Orchard Town Center, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Rocky Top Middle School, and Horizon High School.



1 dog up to 40 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



