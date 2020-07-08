13534 Clermont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym game room internet access

You will fall in love with this property instantly!! As you enter you will find tall ceilings and tons of natural light! The family room is very spacious and features a beautiful fireplace. As you walk further you will find the dining room just off the kitchen that features beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet space. As you walk up the stairs you will find an open loft area that is perfect for an office or game room. The master suite features a private bathroom and nicely sized closet. The second bedroom is also upstairs along with a 3/4 bath. The unfinished basement has plenty of space for storage as well as a full sized washer and dryer. This property is close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com