Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13474 Harrison Court

13474 Harrison Court · No Longer Available
Location

13474 Harrison Court, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculately Maintained Home w/ Gorgeous Landscaped Yards, perfect for Entertaining!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Move in as early as January 1st, 2019.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs (40 lbs or under) are permitted. No cats or other pet breeds.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/723226?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Large corner lot on cul-de-sac
* Huge open layout with tons of natural light
* Gorgeous finished basement
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS front and back yards
* Attached 2 car garage
* Beautiful architecture!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/723226?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13474 Harrison Court have any available units?
13474 Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13474 Harrison Court have?
Some of 13474 Harrison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13474 Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
13474 Harrison Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13474 Harrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13474 Harrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 13474 Harrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 13474 Harrison Court does offer parking.
Does 13474 Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13474 Harrison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13474 Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 13474 Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 13474 Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 13474 Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13474 Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13474 Harrison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
