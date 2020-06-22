13474 Harrison Court

Amenities
Immaculately Maintained Home w/ Gorgeous Landscaped Yards, perfect for Entertaining!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Move in as early as January 1st, 2019.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs (40 lbs or under) are permitted. No cats or other pet breeds.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Large corner lot on cul-de-sac
* Huge open layout with tons of natural light
* Gorgeous finished basement
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS front and back yards
* Attached 2 car garage
* Beautiful architecture!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
