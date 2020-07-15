13365 Oneida Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Amber Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Marcos Pizza, King Soopers, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Horizon High School.



1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, WIFI, trash, yard care, and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.