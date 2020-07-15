All apartments in Thornton
Location

13365 Oneida Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Amber Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Marcos Pizza, King Soopers, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Horizon High School.

1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, WIFI, trash, yard care, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13365 Oneida Street have any available units?
13365 Oneida Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13365 Oneida Street have?
Some of 13365 Oneida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13365 Oneida Street currently offering any rent specials?
13365 Oneida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13365 Oneida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13365 Oneida Street is pet friendly.
Does 13365 Oneida Street offer parking?
Yes, 13365 Oneida Street offers parking.
Does 13365 Oneida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13365 Oneida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13365 Oneida Street have a pool?
No, 13365 Oneida Street does not have a pool.
Does 13365 Oneida Street have accessible units?
No, 13365 Oneida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13365 Oneida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13365 Oneida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
