All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13219 Columbine Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13219 Columbine Cir
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

13219 Columbine Cir

13219 Columbine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13219 Columbine Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
13219 Columbine Cir Available 06/12/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Thornton! - Large, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, main floor office, single family home located on a cul-de-sac. Finished basement. Community pool. Easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver and Boulder. Tenant pays all utilities. Dogs allowed subjected to owner approval. No cats please.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,495
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
PETS: Dogs only. Subject to owner approval, 3rd Party Screening. Additional Fees/Rent Apply.
UTILITIES: Tenant pays utilities

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4894533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Columbine Cir have any available units?
13219 Columbine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13219 Columbine Cir have?
Some of 13219 Columbine Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Columbine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Columbine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Columbine Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13219 Columbine Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13219 Columbine Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13219 Columbine Cir offers parking.
Does 13219 Columbine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13219 Columbine Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Columbine Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13219 Columbine Cir has a pool.
Does 13219 Columbine Cir have accessible units?
No, 13219 Columbine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Columbine Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13219 Columbine Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College