13219 Columbine Cir Available 06/12/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Thornton! - Large, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, main floor office, single family home located on a cul-de-sac. Finished basement. Community pool. Easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver and Boulder. Tenant pays all utilities. Dogs allowed subjected to owner approval. No cats please.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,495

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

PETS: Dogs only. Subject to owner approval, 3rd Party Screening. Additional Fees/Rent Apply.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays utilities



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party.



