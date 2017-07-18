12841 Josephine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,856 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lake Village Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, Orchard Shopping Center, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Tarver Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Horizon High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***



