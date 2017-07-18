All apartments in Thornton
Last updated February 21 2020

12841 Josephine Court

12841 Josephine Court · No Longer Available
Location

12841 Josephine Court, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,856 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lake Village Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Denver Premium Outlets, Orchard Shopping Center, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Tarver Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Horizon High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12841 Josephine Court have any available units?
12841 Josephine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12841 Josephine Court have?
Some of 12841 Josephine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12841 Josephine Court currently offering any rent specials?
12841 Josephine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12841 Josephine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12841 Josephine Court is pet friendly.
Does 12841 Josephine Court offer parking?
Yes, 12841 Josephine Court offers parking.
Does 12841 Josephine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12841 Josephine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12841 Josephine Court have a pool?
No, 12841 Josephine Court does not have a pool.
Does 12841 Josephine Court have accessible units?
No, 12841 Josephine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12841 Josephine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12841 Josephine Court does not have units with dishwashers.

