12784 Jasmine Street

Check out this beautiful two-story townhouse located in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, spacious closets, a washer and dryer, and a two-car attached garage. The main floor has an open floor plan that includes a living area with a cozy fireplace, a dedicated dining space, and a large kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage. This property is nestled in a quiet community in between neighborhoods and open spaces. The HOA covers snow removal and lawn maintenance for your convenience. You will love the location of this home as it is close to Sage Creek Park, shopping, jogging trails, and easy access to I-25. Do not miss out on this opportunity!



Pets - NO

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

HOA Covers- Snow Removal & Lawn Care

Parking - Two-car attached garage

