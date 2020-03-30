All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 14 2020

12784 Jasmine Street

12784 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12784 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w9FEJTYTt3Y

Check out this beautiful two-story townhouse located in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, spacious closets, a washer and dryer, and a two-car attached garage. The main floor has an open floor plan that includes a living area with a cozy fireplace, a dedicated dining space, and a large kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage. This property is nestled in a quiet community in between neighborhoods and open spaces. The HOA covers snow removal and lawn maintenance for your convenience. You will love the location of this home as it is close to Sage Creek Park, shopping, jogging trails, and easy access to I-25. Do not miss out on this opportunity!

Pets - NO
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
HOA Covers- Snow Removal & Lawn Care
Parking - Two-car attached garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12784 Jasmine Street have any available units?
12784 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12784 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 12784 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12784 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
12784 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12784 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12784 Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 12784 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 12784 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 12784 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12784 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12784 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 12784 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 12784 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 12784 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12784 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12784 Jasmine Street has units with dishwashers.
