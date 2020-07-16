12781 Jasmine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice updated townhouse - Property Id: 62660



Located in Thornton, Colorado off of 128th and Holly, Sage Creek. Beautiful, very clean Updated town home. Brand new flooring,gas fireplace,kitchen back splash, well kept backyard with storage shed with lock. More storage inside as well. NON SMOKERS ONLY. 1 pet allowed. Tenant pays water and utilities, but garbage, trash, sewer, and front landscaping are included. Very nice Community pool and 2 private parking spots. Close to gyms, shopping, bank, schools, etc...Adams 12 school district. Good schools. Sorry no section 8 vouchers. A $40 NON REFUNDABLE background check will be done for any interested tenant.



