Thornton, CO
12781 Jasmine Court
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

12781 Jasmine Court

12781 Jasmine Court · No Longer Available
Location

12781 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice updated townhouse - Property Id: 62660

Located in Thornton, Colorado off of 128th and Holly, Sage Creek. Beautiful, very clean Updated town home. Brand new flooring,gas fireplace,kitchen back splash, well kept backyard with storage shed with lock. More storage inside as well. NON SMOKERS ONLY. 1 pet allowed. Tenant pays water and utilities, but garbage, trash, sewer, and front landscaping are included. Very nice Community pool and 2 private parking spots. Close to gyms, shopping, bank, schools, etc...Adams 12 school district. Good schools. Sorry no section 8 vouchers. A $40 NON REFUNDABLE background check will be done for any interested tenant.

Email me or call if you are interested in coming to see the town house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62660
Property Id 62660

(RLNE4942411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12781 Jasmine Court have any available units?
12781 Jasmine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12781 Jasmine Court have?
Some of 12781 Jasmine Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12781 Jasmine Court currently offering any rent specials?
12781 Jasmine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12781 Jasmine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12781 Jasmine Court is pet friendly.
Does 12781 Jasmine Court offer parking?
Yes, 12781 Jasmine Court offers parking.
Does 12781 Jasmine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12781 Jasmine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12781 Jasmine Court have a pool?
Yes, 12781 Jasmine Court has a pool.
Does 12781 Jasmine Court have accessible units?
No, 12781 Jasmine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12781 Jasmine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12781 Jasmine Court has units with dishwashers.
