12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819

Amenities
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9' Ceilings, Great BALCONY with Mtn VIEWS ~ Over-sized Kitchen has lots of Cabinets and Counters plus a huge PANTRY ~ Washer/Dryer included ~ 2 assigned Parking Spaces, Central AC ~ PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds (fee/deposit).
AMENITIES include a Great Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub and Fitness Center ~ Walking distance to EAST LAKE SHORES Park ~ Easy Access to Great Shopping and I-25.
AVAILABLE: July 1
ADDRESS: 12711 Colorado Blvd #H-819, Thornton
RENT: $1595 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1595
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(Sorry no pets, no smoking, no pot)
For a showing contact PAUL at 303-618-6378
.