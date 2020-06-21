All apartments in Thornton
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819

12711 Colorado Boulevard · (303) 618-6378
Location

12711 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO 80241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9' Ceilings, Great BALCONY with Mtn VIEWS ~ Over-sized Kitchen has lots of Cabinets and Counters plus a huge PANTRY ~ Washer/Dryer included ~ 2 assigned Parking Spaces, Central AC ~ PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds (fee/deposit).

AMENITIES include a Great Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub and Fitness Center ~ Walking distance to EAST LAKE SHORES Park ~ Easy Access to Great Shopping and I-25.

AVAILABLE: July 1
ADDRESS: 12711 Colorado Blvd #H-819, Thornton
RENT: $1595 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1595
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(Sorry no pets, no smoking, no pot)

For a showing contact PAUL at 303-618-6378
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have any available units?
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have?
Some of 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 currently offering any rent specials?
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 is pet friendly.
Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 offer parking?
Yes, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 does offer parking.
Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have a pool?
Yes, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 has a pool.
Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have accessible units?
No, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819 has units with dishwashers.
