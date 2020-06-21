12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9' Ceilings, Great BALCONY with Mtn VIEWS ~ Over-sized Kitchen has lots of Cabinets and Counters plus a huge PANTRY ~ Washer/Dryer included ~ 2 assigned Parking Spaces, Central AC ~ PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds (fee/deposit).



AMENITIES include a Great Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub and Fitness Center ~ Walking distance to EAST LAKE SHORES Park ~ Easy Access to Great Shopping and I-25.



AVAILABLE: July 1

ADDRESS: 12711 Colorado Blvd #H-819, Thornton

RENT: $1595 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1595

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(Sorry no pets, no smoking, no pot)



For a showing contact PAUL at 303-618-6378

