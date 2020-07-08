All apartments in Thornton
12631 Fairfax St.

12631 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

12631 Fairfax Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Thornton! - AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,750
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,750
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash recycle only. Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5757293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

