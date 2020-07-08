12631 Fairfax St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Thornton! - AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,750

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,750

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash recycle only. Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



