Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

12597 Dexter Way Available 12/01/19 2 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Home - This Ranch home offers Hardwood Floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen which leads to the Dining Room. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace. Newer Deck right off the Dining room with large yard. Master suite offers large bathroom and large walk in closet. 2 Car garage. Community Pool.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3647982)