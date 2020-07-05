12597 Dexter Way Available 12/01/19 2 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Home - This Ranch home offers Hardwood Floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen which leads to the Dining Room. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace. Newer Deck right off the Dining room with large yard. Master suite offers large bathroom and large walk in closet. 2 Car garage. Community Pool.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3647982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
