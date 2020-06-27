All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 9 2020

12474 Kearney Cir

12474 Kearney Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12474 Kearney Circle, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 4 Bedroom House - 2700 sq ft walkout to greenbelt - Property Id: 260103

Beautiful home with walkout backing to greenbelt. 2700 sq ft plus large unfinished basement for storage. Upstairs -large master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, attached bathroom with separate tub and shower, two sinks and walk-in closet, two medium sized bedrooms, bathroom and loft area. Above the garage is a large room with vaulted ceilings that can be used as 4th bedroom, game room or exercise room. 1st Floor has a living room, dining room and family room with an open environment with lots of windows. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry for storage. Large deck off the back overlooking a greenbelt. Great for entertaining. Unfinished basement is a large space with a dog door providing access to a large dog kennel outside under the back deck. Great neighborhood in an area that has seen a lot of growth. Easy access to highways, 10 minutes to Orchard shopping mall. Close access to indoor pool, tennis courts, gym, great golfing and other amenities.
Property Id 260103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12474 Kearney Cir have any available units?
12474 Kearney Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12474 Kearney Cir have?
Some of 12474 Kearney Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12474 Kearney Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12474 Kearney Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12474 Kearney Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12474 Kearney Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12474 Kearney Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12474 Kearney Cir offers parking.
Does 12474 Kearney Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12474 Kearney Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12474 Kearney Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12474 Kearney Cir has a pool.
Does 12474 Kearney Cir have accessible units?
No, 12474 Kearney Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12474 Kearney Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12474 Kearney Cir has units with dishwashers.

