12474 Kearney Cir

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Available 06/01/20 4 Bedroom House - 2700 sq ft walkout to greenbelt - Property Id: 260103



Beautiful home with walkout backing to greenbelt. 2700 sq ft plus large unfinished basement for storage. Upstairs -large master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, attached bathroom with separate tub and shower, two sinks and walk-in closet, two medium sized bedrooms, bathroom and loft area. Above the garage is a large room with vaulted ceilings that can be used as 4th bedroom, game room or exercise room. 1st Floor has a living room, dining room and family room with an open environment with lots of windows. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry for storage. Large deck off the back overlooking a greenbelt. Great for entertaining. Unfinished basement is a large space with a dog door providing access to a large dog kennel outside under the back deck. Great neighborhood in an area that has seen a lot of growth. Easy access to highways, 10 minutes to Orchard shopping mall. Close access to indoor pool, tennis courts, gym, great golfing and other amenities.

