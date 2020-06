Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming and private single-family ranch home on 5 acres that’s great for a small family or couple! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is in a convenient, safe neighborhood in Thornton that is close to shopping, restaurants and schools. There are several out buildings on this large private lot that can be used as a garage &/or storage! This huge lot gives your dog plenty of space to run and play! Short term or month to month lease is available. The property is available now!



Requirements:

Income must be at least 3X the monthly rent amount. (Income verification/ Stable income)

No Evictions

Minimum 600 Credit Score Requirement

Clean background (No Felonies or criminal record)

No Smoking

Pet Policy Dogs & cats Allowed