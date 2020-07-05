Rent Calculator
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
11873 Monroe St
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11873 Monroe St
11873 Monroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
11873 Monroe Street, Thornton, CO 80233
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed, 1.5 bath, washer and dryer included; private fenced patio; beautiful landscape in a quiet neighborhood, i car detached garage. Small pet okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11873 Monroe St have any available units?
11873 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thornton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11873 Monroe St have?
Some of 11873 Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11873 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
11873 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11873 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11873 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 11873 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 11873 Monroe St offers parking.
Does 11873 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11873 Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11873 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 11873 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 11873 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 11873 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 11873 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11873 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
