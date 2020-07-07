All apartments in Thornton
Last updated April 28 2020

11680 Josephine Street

11680 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

11680 Josephine Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 3 Bedroom tri-level home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and on a great lot. Great kitchen with dining area on main floor. Large yard with flagstone patio to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings. 1 Blk from bike trail and easy access to I-25 or Hwy 36. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 Josephine Street have any available units?
11680 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 11680 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
11680 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11680 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 11680 Josephine Street offer parking?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not offer parking.
Does 11680 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 11680 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11680 Josephine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11680 Josephine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

