11365 Kearney Way

Amenities
The property features a beautiful home in Thornton. Living room boasts of ample space with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has ample counter space including major stainless steel appliances and a dining room with amazing natural light. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Additional highlights include spacious front and back yard, an oversized 2 car garage and extra long driveway for additional parking or basketball court! Open basement for additional space.
(RLNE5422646)