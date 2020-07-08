All apartments in Thornton
11365 Kearney Way
11365 Kearney Way

11365 Kearney Way · No Longer Available
Location

11365 Kearney Way, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The property features a beautiful home in Thornton. Living room boasts of ample space with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has ample counter space including major stainless steel appliances and a dining room with amazing natural light. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Additional highlights include spacious front and back yard, an oversized 2 car garage and extra long driveway for additional parking or basketball court! Open basement for additional space.

(RLNE5422646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11365 Kearney Way have any available units?
11365 Kearney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11365 Kearney Way have?
Some of 11365 Kearney Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11365 Kearney Way currently offering any rent specials?
11365 Kearney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11365 Kearney Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11365 Kearney Way is pet friendly.
Does 11365 Kearney Way offer parking?
Yes, 11365 Kearney Way offers parking.
Does 11365 Kearney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11365 Kearney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11365 Kearney Way have a pool?
No, 11365 Kearney Way does not have a pool.
Does 11365 Kearney Way have accessible units?
No, 11365 Kearney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11365 Kearney Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11365 Kearney Way has units with dishwashers.

