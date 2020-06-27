Rent Calculator
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1031 East 89th Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 5
1031 East 89th Avenue
1031 East 89th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1031 East 89th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled ranch house with attached garage. No basement. Move in ready, please call instead of emailing to set showing. thanks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have any available units?
1031 East 89th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thornton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1031 East 89th Avenue have?
Some of 1031 East 89th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1031 East 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 East 89th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 East 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Thornton
.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1031 East 89th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 East 89th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
