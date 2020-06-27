All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1031 East 89th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1031 East 89th Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:52 PM

1031 East 89th Avenue

1031 East 89th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
South Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1031 East 89th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled ranch house with attached garage. No basement. Move in ready, please call instead of emailing to set showing. thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have any available units?
1031 East 89th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 East 89th Avenue have?
Some of 1031 East 89th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 East 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 East 89th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 East 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1031 East 89th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 East 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 East 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 East 89th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College